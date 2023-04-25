Tuusniemi | Two men are suspected of breaking into a woman’s apartment and assaulting her

The men broke into a woman’s apartment in Tuusniemi and inflicted serious violence on her, the police suspect. The police have arrested four suspects.

Police suspects that two men broke into a woman’s apartment and assaulted her. Eastern Finland’s police received an urgent alert mission from the incident that happened in Tuusniemi between last Saturday and Sunday night, which involved a danger to life and health.

The men broke into the woman’s apartment and subjected her to serious violence. The men were already familiar to the woman. There were also four other people in the apartment during the act, some of whom fled the situation.

The men forcibly took the woman with them and left the place in a car with the woman in it. They later left the woman on the side of the road in Riistaveti, where she had called for help.

The woman received injuries that required hospital treatment during the assault, the police say.

Police has arrested four people suspected of crime. Two of them will be presented in the district court to be imprisoned. The case is being investigated under the criminal headings of aggravated assault, aggravated breach of domestic peace, deprivation of liberty and firearms offence.

The police say they will provide more information about the case if necessary as the investigation progresses. At the latest, the police will inform about the case when the case moves to prosecution.