Tuukka had already been the protagonist of the previous edition and throughout the 2022 season – in which he competed with Tony Kart, the historic team and partner of the Academy for scouting – he was closely followed by the FDA who wanted to evaluate him again.

Expectations kept

Tuukka therefore had to contend with five other talents from four countries and three continents: the Australians Jack Beeton and Gianmarco Pradel, the Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi Jr., the Mexican Jesse Carrasquedo and the kart driver Rashid Al Dhaheri, representative of the United Arab Emirates as well as the youngest of all.

Overall, the group showed good potential and both in the days spent in Maranello and on the track at Fiorano, the Finn impressed with his performances by winning the 2022 edition of the FDA Scouting World Finals.

Taponen follows in the footsteps of James Wharton, 2020 winner, and Rafael Camara and Oliver Bearman, who entered the Academy this year after shining at the 2021 Finals.

Effective system

Tuukka was chosen from over 200 drivers that the Ferrari Driver Academy follows every year thanks to its effective scouting system which makes use of a series of partners which, in addition to the aforementioned Tony Kart, include ACI Sport, which monitors the European series, Escuderia Telmex for Latin America and Motorsport Australia for the Asia-Pacific area, which also includes Oceania.

Protagonist in karting

Tuukka Taponen was born on 26 October 2006 in Lohja and stood out in 2020 in the OKJ category, obtaining a third place finish in the FIA ​​Karting European Championship and the title of world vice-champion in Portimão (Portugal). In 2021, making his absolute debut in the OK class, he became world champion in Campillos (Spain) in a weekend characterized by changeable weather conditions, demonstrating his speed qualities on both dry and wet tracks.

This year he also competed with good results in the shifter class, the KZ, competing against the best professionals in world karting. Tuukka will be in Maranello in the next few days to begin work in the Academy and his plans for the 2023 season will be announced shortly.

I am very pleased to welcome Tuukka to the Ferrari Driver Academy.

We had observed him carefully last year and we had guessed the potential that the boy has confirmed this season. A year later he has matured, knowing how to add other key qualities to his basic speed, such as the ability to interact with the technicians with precise comments and the ability to immediately understand the indications given to him.

“On the track at the wheel of a Formula 4 car, Tuukka immediately impressed us with his performance and considerable learning curve, considering his limited experience in single-seaters. He also showed himself to be humble and eager to work, two other qualities that distinguish the brightest talents,” said Marco Matassa, head of the Ferrari Driver Academy.

“I thank Tony Kart, who has taken care of him so far in the best way. This historic team is one of the longest-standing partners of the Ferrari Driver Academy, many talented drivers have joined our program from the collaboration with it and Tuukka is ready to write a new page of our journey together”.

“I also take this opportunity to thank our other partners who have allowed us to implement a very functional scheme: through our scouting program we have identified all the latest riders who have joined the Academy, guys who from various continents, further confirmation of how effective the system set up with Tony Kart, ACI Sport, Escuderia Telmex and Motorsport Australia is”.

Taponen added: “I’m really happy to have been selected to join the Ferrari Driver Academy. The week spent in Maranello, with the opportunity to drive on the Fiorano track, was a splendid experience.”

“I can’t wait to start working in the Academy with the other guys and with the engineers I got to know on the track. I’m very proud to wear the Ferrari Prancing Horse tunic”.