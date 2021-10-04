The green-and-white management has reached an agreement with Vivarini: it will sign a biennial. In the next few hours, farewell to Piero Braglia.

Vincenzo Vivarini will be the new coach of Avellino: will replace Piero Braglia, who is directing his last training as a green-and-white coach.

The agreement between the management of Irpinia and the former trainer of Bari and Entella was reached in the afternoon, according to what we gathered.

Vivarini will sign a two-year contract, until 30 June 2023, plus a possible promotion award. In the evening or tomorrow morning at the latest, the two formalities are expected: the sacking of Braglia and the hiring of Vivarini.