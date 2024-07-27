The Court of Cassation with theordinance number 19377/2024 has established that for speed detection stations it is no longer necessary to specify whether it is a speed camera, a tutor or other detection systems, as was the practice up to now. The obligation of preventive reporting remains but without specifying the type of detectorwith a generic “speed detection system” sign

“Speed ​​Camera” sign indicating the fixed location of an instant speed detector.

Tutor and speed cameras, be careful about the difference between average speed and instantaneous speed

There is a substantial difference between two speed meters like Autovelox and Tutor, let’s find out:

SPEED CAMERAS : measure the instantaneous speed – that is, the speed of the vehicle at a given moment -. Therefore they detect the Real-time vehicle speed and take a picture of the vehicle passing by when it exceeds the maximum speed allowed at that specific point. It then uses the images to determine the speed of the vehicle and imposes a fine if it exceeds the permitted limit. Speed ​​cameras are often placed in critical areas of the road network, such as intersections, speed bumps or areas where accidents occur.

: measure the – that is, the speed of the vehicle at a given moment -. Therefore they detect the and take a picture of the vehicle passing by when it exceeds the maximum speed allowed at that specific point. It then uses the images to determine the speed of the vehicle and imposes a fine if it exceeds the permitted limit. Speed ​​cameras are often placed in critical areas of the road network, such as intersections, speed bumps or areas where accidents occur. TUTOR: measure the average speed of the vehicle on a given stretch of road, usually 10 to 25 km. This is done through two portals: the first detects the license plate and the time the vehicle entered that stretch of road, the second detects the license plate and the time the vehicle exited. The average speed is calculated by dividing the length of the stretch of road by the time it took to travel it.

Sign indicating the Safety Tutor system on the motorway, an average speed detection system.

The order of the Court of Cassation on speed detectors

Some interpret this measure as a reduction in transparency and a means to increase the number of fines. But the real reason is another. Reporting the type of detector and therefore the operating logic of the speed detection system could make it easier for cheaters to drive. In reality, this ordinance disorients those drivers who vary their driving style and exceed the speed limit on the motorway depending on the type of detector. For example, if you are driving on a motorway stretch under Tutor, you know that the important thing is to keep an eye on the average speed between the two gates of the Tutor, but you can exceed the maximum speed limit without the Tutor detecting it. With the new mode, these behaviors are severely limited.

Having said this, it is important to underline that the decision of the Court of Cassation is an interpretation of the existing legislation and not the introduction of new regulations. Therefore, there is no obligation for the Police to warn drivers of the type of device installed. However, it is sufficient that clear signs are posted indicating in advance the electronic speed control.

Therefore, drivers will not know whether there is a speed camera or a tutor waiting for them and will no longer know the exact position of the device; there will only be a sign indicating the end of the measurement section. In short, based on order no. 19377/2024 of the Court of Cassation, the generic report of an ‘electronic speed control’ is sufficient to consider the fine valid, even if it is not specified whether it is a tutor or a speed camera. All appeals in this regard will therefore be rejected.

What to do with the application of this new regulation?

It is important that drivers are aware of the new regulations, drive carefully and always respect the speed limits on the different sections. Above all, it is essential to avoid exceeding the speed limits under Tutor and then slowing down so that the average speed does not exceed the permitted limit: this behavior leads to greater fuel consumption and does not reduce the travel time of the section in question.

Read also other articles that deal with the regulations in the automotive sector

The article Tutor or speed camera without distinction, no specific sign, OK from the Cassation comes from newsauto.it.

#Tutor #speed #camera #distinction #specific #sign #Court #Cassation