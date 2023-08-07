We have lived with the highway speed control system since 2005, but its operation still has mysterious aspects. For this reason, the web feeds often imaginative and unfounded stratagems to evade the system

It’s called Sicve, in the most recent version, introduced five years ago, it has turned into Sicve-Pm, but for everyone it is simply the Tutor. The most effective, but also the most democratic, of all the systems aimed at discouraging high-speed driving. We learned to live with this device in 2005, which was later shut down due to a technology property rights dispute, but then returned in a further refined version starting in July 2018. Its secret weapon, which makes it one killer that doesn’t leave much room for disputes and appeals is the ability to deter infractions even when it’s not in use. But when it is active, its primary objective is not to punish those who occasionally exceed the speed limit, but only those who persevere on this road. Furthermore it is not a tool designed to make cash in a sneaky way, with limits placed at strategic points to hit the largest number of motorists; the Tutor is operative only on the motorway sections, where (with some exceptions on the Apennine sections) the limit to be respected is the maximum established by the Code.

However, despite being introduced almost 20 years ago, its operation is still shrouded in mystery, and have been around for a long time among users Metropolitan legends, fed as usual from the web. Always new tricks and suggestions to mock the Sicve-Pm, even with imaginative systems, are proposed by those who probably got away with simply because the tracking portals weren't in operation. So here is a brief guide to find out what is true (little) and false in all the solutions to whiz at full speed on the 166 routes and on the approximately 1,550 km of motorways "Patrolled" by the 333 Tutor Portals.

it can strike repeatedly — False – All portals are designed to work as entry and exit gates, but the two functions can never be performed at the same time. This means that if there are portals A, B and C on a stretch of motorway, only AB or BC can be active, but never AB and BC together. A controlled segment must always be followed by a neutral one, while it is possible (but not absolutely certain) that the next one is active.

It is active only when indicated by light panels — False – It is sufficient that the signs indicate that the stretch is covered by the Tutor, but the presence of panels with variable messages is absolutely not required to indicate that it is working. Similarly, it is not said that any warnings really indicate entry into active controlled stretches.

There are systems for discovering active portals — False – No radio or radar detection devices can intercept operational portals. At least the reports coming from the web are not reliable. Programming is carried out daily by an office in Rome which manages the entire national territory. Only two people can be privy to the planningso no one can give reliable information, not even the traffic police patrols of the various departments.

It doesn’t just detect the average speed — True – It is programmed to allow both measurements, this is true, but in in no case are these performed simultaneously. The instantaneous speed function, like a speed camera, was also rarely used, only in the first periods of activity.

It does not read the transits across the lanes — False – None of these solutions elude reading, because the system exploits electromagnetic induction through the coils embedded in the asphalt, so the cameras are activated anyway. Even the emergency lane is always monitored, even if there are no loops, coverage is ensured by radar systems. Not even speeds well over 130 km/h guarantee impunity: he can read instantaneous speeds well over 300 km/h.

If the license plate is illegible, they can’t find me — False – It could have been true in the past, but the Sicve-Pm is able, in the absence of a match between the incoming and outgoing plate, to memorize in addition to the plate also distinctive elements of the rear of the vehicle, such as stickers, company name written on the bodywork and in general the shape of the rear lights to compare all the elements with the reading of the entry and exit license plate.

If the Tutor is there, there can be no other detection systems — True – In the sections covered by the Tutor, no other fixed or mobile devices are active to detect the instantaneous speed, given that the motorist is left with the possibility of exceeding the limits for short stretchesif it later manages to bring the mean back within the limits.

The length of the section used for the calculation of the average speed can be contested — False – The controlled sections do not take into account the motorway kilometer references, but are measured following the longest trajectories in the case of tortuous routes. The portals are all synchronized to the same time, therefore errors are practically impossible because the Traffic Police, according to the provisions of the DM n. 282 of 13 June 2017 of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, carries out the initial verification of the system, as well as periodic checks on an annual basis.

You can contest the limit change before the entry portal — False – The rule that the limits must be signaled at least one kilometer before the speed detection system it does not apply to the Tutor. In fact, the system does not take into account the speed at which you enter, so braking abruptly is completely useless, as well as very dangerous.

If transit through the exit portal is missing, the license plate is canceled from the system — True – Detection is active between two portals. The first photograph all passing vehicles, regardless of speed and keep the data in memory. At the exit, the cars are photographed again and the computer compares the passage times of each plate in transit. If the time taken is longer than that calculated to obtain an average of 130 km/h, the data is deleted. If, on the other hand, the difference is lower, even just by one second (with a tolerance of 5%), the system transfers the data to the server for issuing the fine. Which, however, is not sent immediately, but must first be evaluated by an agent. Basically, the only situation in which this circumstance can occur is in sections where there is an exit toll booth before the next door.

IF IT RAINS IT DOESN’T UPDATE THE LIMITS — Partly true – The start and end times of atmospheric phenomena could cause disputes: in fact, the system is not programmed to automatically detect lower limits in the event of rain. However the traffic police can manually change the equipmentconsequently it is possible that the tutor is “aligned” to the weather conditions.

a layer of lacquer prevents the reading of the license plate — False – This trick is completely ineffective, a sort of cheap grandmother’s remedy that has no effect. Just as CDs to hang on the rear window to “blind” the reading systems do not have, and all the other imaginative and low-cost solutions, which are to all intents and purposes baseless urban legends.