Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Eteri Tutberidze in his Instagram reacted to the victory of Anna Shcherbakova’s ward at the World Championships in Stockholm.

“It was not easy, but the more valuable is the victory,” the specialist wrote, posting a photo with the pupil. The publication of Tutberidze was accompanied by the hashtag # working next.

At the tournament in Stockholm, the entire podium was taken by the Russians. Following Shcherbakova were Elizaveta Tuktamysheva and Alexandra Trusova, who won silver and bronze, respectively.

The World Championship will end on Saturday, March 27th. The last start in the competitive program will be the free program for the dance duets. The beginning is at 19:00 Moscow time.