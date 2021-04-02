Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Eteri Tutberidze reacted to the information about the possible return of Alexandra Trusova to her group. This is reported by REN TV.

She noted that the person disseminating this information has nothing to do with the training process. The coach asked to keep up with her and stressed that she did not confirm the return of the athlete.

Earlier, Trusova’s return was announced by the director of the Sambo-70 sports school, Renat Laishev. He noted that the athlete made a promise to Tutberidze, and also said that he talked with the skater’s father.

Trusova moved to the Plushenko Academy before the start of the season. Under the guidance of a specialist, she won bronze at the World Championship, losing in the fight for gold to Anna Shcherbakova, a student of Tutberidze.

Studying in the Tutberidze group, Trusova twice won gold at the world junior championships, and also won bronze at the adult European championship and in the Grand Prix finals.