Russian coach Eteri Tutberidze in air Channel One called the condition for the return of skater Alena Kostornaya to the group.

Tutberidze said that Kostornaya must obey the conditions of the group and enter the training process. “Without additional days off, without the fact that someone gets in the way on the ice – we still have to determine this. And jump the triple axel, ”said the coach.

Earlier on March 6, Kostornaya explained the departure from Evgeni Plushenko. She stated that she was unhappy with her results this season, and added that she intends to prove her performance to Tutberidze.

Kostornaya’s return to Tutberidze’s group was reported on March 4. A few days before that, in the final of the Russian Cup, the athlete took sixth place and was left without a ticket to the world championship, which was received by 25-year-old Elizaveta Tuktamysheva.

Kostornaya moved to the Plushenko Academy at the beginning of the current season. The Russian woman won the European Championship and the 2020 Grand Prix final. Kostornaya achieved these awards while training under the guidance of Tutberidze.