Russian figure skating coach Eteri Tutberidze broadcast Channel One spoke about the delay in the publication of a positive doping test by Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

“It’s a shame that this whole situation surfaced here at the Olympics. As I understand it, in order for it to sound louder and get more resonance, ”the specialist said. Tutberidze called the doping scandal with Valieva planned and expressed hope that the Russian side would be able to achieve justice.

On February 11, the International Testing Agency officially confirmed that Valieva’s December 25 doping test tested positive for the banned trimetazidine. After that, the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision to lift the temporary suspension from the 2022 Olympic Games Valieva. The decision is to be announced at 9:00 Moscow time on February 14.

Together with the Russian national team, Valieva won the team tournament of the 2022 Olympics. She must take part in the individual tournament, which starts on February 15th.