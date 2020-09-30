Belarus suspends the publication of an online publication that does not cover the protest actions against Lukashenka from the position of the country’s authorities – the TUT.BY resource.

As reported TUT.BY, the Minister of Information of Belarus Igor Lutsky issued an order to suspend the publication of the publication from October 1. This means that the resource will work as before, but without the status of a mass media. Moreover, TUT.BY received registration as a media only in January 2019.

This status made it possible to legally be present in areas of armed conflict or emergency situations, in places of other important events and to transmit information from there. Starting August 7, 2020, the publication received four warnings from authorities.

Earlier it was reported that Britain and Canada drew up lists of Belarusian officials for the introduction of personal sanctions.

