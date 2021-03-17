Carles Tusquets, who has had the ‘honor’ of be the president of the Manager who has been in charge of the club the longest (almost five months when the Statutes mark a maximum of three), had some special words of thanks to professional athletes “who understood the economic situation that the club was in and that the club is in”, before officially proclaiming Joan Laporta as president of FC Barcelona.

Tusquets, who also thanked his colleagues in the Manager, the club executives and the members for their active participation in the elections, took advantage of the situation to wish the new president “all the successes and successes in the management of the club”, while congratulating the other two candidates, Víctor Font and Toni Freixa, “for their ‘fair play’, collaboration and example of Barça fans.”

He clarified that everything the Manager has done It has been “thinking about the good of the club” in order to “facilitate the work of the new board of directors as much as possible”, ending with a final harangue for the union of barcelonismo: “All the members, whatever they voted, or those who did not vote, we are in the same boat and we have to row in the same direction. We have to value what we already have at home, a lot of internal talent, also in all sections, with top-level technicians and squads. I don’t know if we are aware that we are the most important sports club in the worldThat is why more than ever we must be united now ”.