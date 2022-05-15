His name is Tusk, the new browser was born from an idea of ​​Jeff Bermant, a real estate developer from Santa Barbara, California, and founder of Cocoon VPN.

He said he created Tusk because he believed free speech for conservatives was censored by current browsers on the market. “They really don’t support the views of conservatives”Bermant told the press. “The world of browsers is not giving conservatives a fair shock.”

Behind Tusk’s feat are also two prominent Republicans who are listed on Tusk’s advisory board: Stanton D. Anderson, who held numerous roles in Republican administrations in Washington, DC, and Scott W. Reed, who was the lead campaign for Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign and former executive director of the Republican National Committee.

Available for both Apple and Windows products, Tusk includes a media feed that allows users to curate news sources in the feed. According to the FAQ posted on the browser’s website, the news feed only shows articles from news outlets that a user considers trustworthy in order to promote free speech and don’t censor stories buried in other browsers’ search results.

“We made it easy for a conservative or someone with center-right views to open a news feed and see news from the right.”explained Bermant, “But because we believe in free speech, we have also included a lot of other news feeds. So, if you want to see MSNBC, ABC, Mother Jones, or something else, you can. You can change it easily “.

According to the FAQ, the news feed features popular media organizations such as Fox News, The Daily Wire, OANN, Newsmax, and Epoch Times, which are preselected for conservative users. The browser also includes features found in competing browsers, such as managing bookmarks and tabs, the ability to import bookmarks and settings from other browsers, support for many Chrome extensions, a built-in password manager, and automatic updates.

Tusk: search engine on the horizon

“At the moment, I don’t see much that makes Tusk unique as a chrome-based browser”noted Will Duffield, a political analyst at the Cato Institute, a Washington, DC think tank.

“It includes a news feed featuring conservative outlets, which may be relevant to conservative users, but at the moment Tusk doesn’t offer its own search product. Search is usually the subject of browser bias claims, so while Tusk’s news feed may offer an alternative way to reach conservative outlets, it cannot currently replace other search providers.

According to the Tusk FAQ, a search engine is in the works. Until online, the browser will use Yahoo’s search engine, although the software’s default search engine can be changed by a user.

“There is no question that the results we get from Google, Bing and everything else out there are skewed to the left and they want to find one that skews the right-wing sources of information they want us to consume.Said Dan Kennedy, a journalism professor at Northeastern University in Boston.

“Google is set up to provide you with search results that you as a customer will find most useful. In doing so, they have set up their algorithms so that misinformation does not rise to the top. What Tusk sets out to do is bring their favorite sources of information to the top ”.

“I think most of us would consider Google’s results to be more reliable than results that emphasize the right sources“, he added.

While Tusk is pitching itself as an alternative to traditional browsers that censor content and restrict free speech, Greg Sterling, co-founder of Near Media, a news, comment and analytics website, said those browsers don’t. none of these things.

“Tusk is really talking about search results and news sources, not the browser itself. He is integrating his own search engine and a right-oriented news feed ”.

“The affirmation of free speech only makes sense if you believe that conservative or right-wing sites and content are discriminated against, which is not the case according to several studies”, he added. The same goes for censorship, she continued. “Browsers can filter adult contentbut no ideological censorship is underway “he has declared. “Tusk does not avoid censorship”he noted. “He is simply promoting right-wing news sources and sites.”

Vincent Raynauld, assistant professor in the Department of Communication Studies at Emerson College in Boston, agrees. “This is more a PR operation than a true transformation of the way people will use a web browser”.

“The web browser is a new market for this kind of thing”he said. “It’s tapping into the resentment that exists in some segments of the audience that they can’t access the content they care about.”

“The whole idea of ​​curating research and curating news seems to fuel conspiracy theories of conservatives who feel they’re not getting the news they want”added Karen Kovacs North, director of the Annenberg Program on Online Communities at the University of Southern California.

“They feed people’s paranoia that Big Brother is controlling what they see and that data is being collected so they can be targeted because their beliefs are unpopular.”

Choking on freedom of speech it would be a bad deal for a browser, said Charles King, principal analyst at Pund-IT, a technology consulting firm based in Hayward, California.

“Browsers often show a handful of links that users visit often, are generally popular or promoted by advertisers”. It could be argued that if a browser were to somehow stifle the voice or dissuade users from visiting the sites they prefer, it would be essentially useless for monitoring consumer behavior and promoting advertisers’ products and services “.

Tough competition

If Tusk wants to be competitive with other browsers, he’ll have to stand out from them, which won’t be an easy task. “The main feature of Tusk appears to provide a frictionless method of accessing conservative news and content, but users can do it for themselves by bookmarking the sites they prefer or visit regularly.”King said.

“The company claims not to track users, collect data to sell for profit, or create user profiles, but those features are readily available in existing browsers, such as DuckDuckGo and Firefox, or using the incognito mode in browserslike Chrome “he noted.

“Undoubtedly there will be right-wing people who will use it, but it will remain a niche type of user”Sterling predicted. “If the economy works, however, it could be sustainable with modest use.”