Throughout its history, cinema has brought together countless films; However, only some have managed to remain forever in the viewers’ retinas. Romance, comedy, fiction and adventure are some genres that, from the big screen, managed to captivate thousands of people; However, horror is also one of the favorites of the majority. If you love thrillers, you shouldn’t miss it. ‘Tusk: the Walrus Man’a unique and unmistakable film that was released on September 19, 2014 in the United States.

If you are sensitive, you may prefer not to witness what happens during this feature film. A24 made by Justin Long and directed by Kevin Smithsince its unusual plot and the madness of an extravagant character will make your hair stand on end and might make you wish you had never seen it.

What is the movie ‘Tusk: the Walrus Man’ about?

In the film ‘Tusk: the Walrus Man’a young man named Wallace Bryton (Justin Long), who hosts a podcast along with his friend Teddy (Hailey Joel Osment), travels to Canada and meets Howard Howe, a retired sailor who remains in a wheelchair and who tells him that, after a shipwreck, he managed to survive thanks to a walrus, which he named Mr. Tusk (Mr. Tusk). . After this encounter, Wallace is unconscious, because Howe had poured a strong sleeping pill into his cup of tea.

Wallace Bryton (Justin Long), in a wheelchair, discovers that his leg has been amputated. Photo: A24

Later, the young man wakes up and realizes that he is tied to a wheelchair and that, in addition, his left leg has been amputated. Little by little, The Machiavellian ex-marine performs various surgical procedures to progressively transform him into a walrus..

What is the ending of the movie ‘Walrus Man’?

In ‘Tusk’ or also called ‘The Walrus Man’, Howard Howe incites Wallace to fight and he defends himself fiercely, even killing the man with his fangs. Next, a scene is displayed in which Teddy and Ally, Wallace’s girlfriend (Genesis Rodriguez), they go to a zoo where the transformed young man now lives, and they give him a bite. Finally, Ally tells him that she loves him and he ends up crying.