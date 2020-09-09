Former Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk proposed nominating the chief of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He wrote about this on his Twitter.

Tikhanovskaya, to whom the CEC gave about 10 % of the vote within the presidential elections, was compelled to depart Belarus. However she continually data video, urging folks to not acknowledge Lukashenka because the elected president and guarantees the latter that “protests on the streets of Belarus won’t ever finish”.

As reported by “FACTS”, US President Donald Trump, who’s operating for a second presidential time period, has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. The initiator was the chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Meeting, Christian Tybring-Jedde, who famous Trump’s key position, specifically, in establishing relations between Israel and the UAE.

