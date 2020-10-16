Preeti Agarwal, resident of Lohardaga Mission Chowk in Jharkhand and Tushar Ranjan, son of Vijay Agarwal, have succeeded in the NEET exam. Tushar Ranjan had the distinction of being a Jharkhand topper in the 10th examination from Netarhat Residential School three years ago.

The family is very happy with this success of Tusshar. Tushar Ranjan has secured All India 2610th rank in NEET exam. While he has got All India Rank 657 in OBC. Tushar, who was brilliant since childhood, has a dream of becoming an IAS officer. When Tushar Ranjan became the state topper in the matriculation examination, Hindustan was the first to go to his house and informed him about the good news. After that, the then Deputy Commissioner went to Tushar’s house and congratulated him. Tusshar’s parents are associated with the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.