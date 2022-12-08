Home page World

Of: Marcus Gable

Had to be brought into the world far too early and was only two and a half years old: Not only her parents mourn Caterina. © Screenshot at gofundme.com

Because her mother suffers a cardiac arrest before the birth, the little daughter is born with serious injuries. After two and a half years she dies in a clinic. The father finds words that get under your skin.

Munich – It’s heartbreaking words that Gabriele Succi finds to share his pain with the world. Moving sentences from a father who has to bury his little daughter. “I swear to you that I did everything, we did everything to make you feel like a kid like everyone else,” Succi wrote on social media. “And if I haven’t done enough, I apologize, my.” Love. This is the worst day of my life that no one deserves, let alone a 2 1/2 year old girl.”

Two and a half years ago, little Caterina’s life began with a tragedy. Her mother Cristina Rosi was alone at home in Monte San Savino in Tuscany on that day in July 2020 when she suddenly felt ill. She was in the 30th week of pregnancy.

Woman suffers cardiac arrest before birth: Daughter has to be brought into the world by caesarean section

Luckily Cristina’s mother heard her moans. A doctor rushed to help and the pregnant woman was taken to a clinic. But she suffered a cardiac arrest, which had dire consequences for Cristina and her unborn daughter. Both suffered from a severe lack of oxygen.

The doctors therefore decided to bring the baby into the world immediately. “A cesarean section was performed immediately and the doctors did their best. But the damage was terrible,” Gabriele recalled, according to the regional newspaper Arezzo note.

Appeal for donations for a young mother: After giving birth, she was in a coma in a rehabilitation facility for five months

From then on, the doctors fought for the lives of Cristina and Caterina. While Cristina was transferred to a rehabilitation facility after a month, the little one had to remain in the hospital due to severe damage from lack of oxygen. Even then it was clear that Caterina would need constant care – also at home.

At the time, Cristina was in a coma in a neurological rehabilitation center. Even after five months in the facility, the treatments did not show the hoped-for success. That’s why Gabriele decided to call for donations, which he and two friends made on the platform on Boxing Day Go Fund Me started.

Donations after a tragedy at birth: money enables a rehabilitation program in Innsbruck

Initially, they assumed they would need 150,000 euros. “It is necessary to transfer her to a private center to ensure the best care for her neurological and motor rehabilitation,” Gabriele wrote at the time. A real recovery can only be hoped for in a special private facility.

The response was overwhelming. More than 21,000 euros were raised within 24 hours. 540 donors took part in this period.

The first success: In April 2021, Cristina was allowed to leave the intensive care unit of the Pontedera hospital and was taken to a clinic in Innsbruck in a special plane, where she was to start her rehabilitation program.

There Cristina learned to swallow and speak again. Robot-assisted physiotherapy was also on the agenda. It was about swimming and restoring her psycho-physical balance.

Suffered a cardiac arrest during her pregnancy: Cristina Rosi from Tuscany depends on daily care. © Screenshot at gofundme.com

Tragedy in Tuscany: mother should be cared for permanently at home – but that will be expensive

By then, more than 200,000 euros in donations had been collected – more than hoped for. But it turned out that the costs would be far higher. At least 300,000 euros would be needed so that Cristina could come home – to her husband and their little daughter, whom she had not even seen before.

So Gabriele asked for more donations. Because in order to be able to take Cristina in and take care of her permanently at home, the building would have to be specially equipped. His wife would continue to require daily care.

Despite all the adversity, there was another bright spot this May. Cristina returned home for the first time since the tragedy nearly two years earlier. More importantly, she finally saw her daughter, who had been born in such a dramatic way. A moving moment for the whole place. To celebrate the day, the bells rang in Alberoro, the district where the family lives.

Mother returns home after tragedy: “She is slowly finding her way back into her familiar surroundings”

Gabriele and Caterina then had to be patient for a few more weeks before Cristina finally returned home to the common house in August. From then on the three of them lived together. Gabriele spread a photo showing his wife with friends in a pizzeria. And he wrote: “It’s not easy to organize the day, but we can count on the help of a real extended family for day care and aftercare.”

His wife is “calm, smiles, she’s slowly finding her way back into her familiar surroundings.” Even if life wasn’t the same as it was before the fateful day two years earlier, things seemed to be going uphill for the small family. To be over the worst.

Fate strikes again: Little daughter dies in hospital after two and a half years

Instead, fate struck again with merciless force. Caterina had to go to the hospital again, this time she was treated in Florence. Her condition worsened. Until her heart stopped beating on December 1st.

In these difficult hours, Gabriele and Cristina were not alone. A wave of condolences reached her, writes Arezzo note. Including from the club Dante FC, for which Gabriele plays. It is also said that Caterina experienced a lot of love in her short life and triggered a great wave of affection.

Investigations after birth during cardiac arrest: daughter’s funeral postponed

Meanwhile, four people are allegedly being investigated, including three doctors from the hospital where Cristina was examined gynecologically and cardiologically. There is an allegation that the risk of her serious heart problem was underestimated. So far it was about serious bodily harm, now the criminal offense can be changed to manslaughter.

After Caterina’s death, an autopsy was requested. The funeral has been postponed.

So Cristina and Gabriele still have to wait for the final farewell to their daughter.

The father has already found the right parting words via social media: “Caterina, you are my little princess, you will definitely be in a better place and with less suffering. One day we will meet again and I will finally see you smile and walk, I love you so much my darling.” (mg)

