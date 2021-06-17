Florence – With fewer new daily Covid infections (60 the last 24-hour detection), the possibility of removing the obligation to wear the health mask outdoors is caressed by President Eugenio Giani albeit with due caution. “A week before or after nothing changes – he says -. The fact that having 60 infected today in Tuscany, that is an increasingly lower number, I am convinced that we can enter into the reasoning of taking off the mask, of course, for periods in which the infections are at this minimum level. Then what will happen in September is all to be seen “.

“In my opinion – he said – it would be nice to go back, for example, to a beautiful thing that we had lost: the handshake, replaced by elbow contact, by the fist that crosses”. However, the data gives confidence, even if in constant decline, there are always over 3,600 positives (200 hospitalized) and another 11,300 people are in home quarantine waiting to verify the development of any contacts. Constant monitoring with swabs and continuous vaccination can bring these numbers down again. Next week over 16 thousand doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, in addition to the planned supply, should arrive in Tuscany to facilitate the heterologous vaccination of the under 60s who must receive the booster after having taken the first dose with Astrazeneca. There will be another 8,700 doses of Moderna (20,000 were already expected) and another 8,000 of Pfizer more than the planned supply of over 170,000 doses.