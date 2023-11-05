Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Severe storms have caused devastation in parts of Italy. A place feels completely abandoned. And there is a new danger looming.

Florence – Seven dead, one person still missing and an estimated 300 million euros in damage – in Tuscany alone. This is the bitter outcome of the storms that caused great devastation in parts of Italy. It has to be said: This is an interim assessment, because there is a threat of new storms in Italy.

The Tuscany region, which is particularly popular with many holidaymakers, was hit particularly hard.

Tuscany groans after Italian storms: residents speak of “shame”

Thousands of households in Tuscany are without electricity. Units of the energy company Enel have continued their work to supply electricity to households disconnected from the grid, said Tuscany President Giani. Drinking water supplies are also limited in some areas.

Meanwhile, residents are making serious accusations against the authorities. “We have been in these conditions for a day and a half, where is the civil protection? Where is the help? We have no water, houses and shops are flooded,” a resident of the community of Figline near Florence told the newspaper Republica. They had been told that the army would come to help. But no units have arrived so far. The residents are fighting against mud and debris with the help of some police officers with shovels. According to the report, anger and fatigue are spreading.

Apart from the helping hands of the police, there is “little or nothing, not even sandbags,” says one woman, venting her anger. She reports that she still has a meter of water in the house and no electricity and says: “It’s a shame, we feel abandoned by everyone.”

Italy hit hard by storms: weather forecast warns Tuscany again

The weather warning system also failed during the storm. The authorities have to face unpleasant questions.

On Saturday, the water had receded in many communities after the floods. However, in some places the water remains high. In particular, the towns through which the Bisenzio River, which has overflowed its banks, flows, continue to fight against the enormous masses of water. As can be seen from the fire department’s drone footage, the community of Campi Bisenzio is still under water. The residents have not yet come to clean up. “The water came from all sides, from here, from there, you couldn’t stop it. We lost everything,” a local man said on Italian television.

Meanwhile, a new danger threatens: meteorologists from the private weather service ilmeteo.it Expect further severe storms with rain and storms in Tuscany this weekend. However, the rain front is also expected to reach the northern regions of Veneto and Lombardy. The head of civil protection, Fabrizio Curcio, warned of the rain that was expected to come in the afternoon and called for caution. Civil defense experts are worried because the rains of the past few days have made the soil “saturated” and can hardly absorb any further precipitation. There is an increased risk of new floods and landslides. (rjs/dpa)

