Tuscany, orange weather alert: the areas at risk today

Orange weather alert for Tuscany for a new wave of bad weather which should ease today, a week after the flood. The alert, issued yesterday afternoon, concerns the north-western areas of Tuscany: in particular the lower Valdarno, the northern coast, the Bisenzio, Ombrone, Serchio, Garfagnana and Lunigiana valleys. The alert is triggered due to hydraulic, hydrogeological, wind, thunderstorms and storm surge risks. In the rest of Tuscany, yellow alert as in a long series of other regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Lazio, Molise, Puglia, Sicily, Umbria.

The situation in Tuscany

Hour after hour, the situation in Tuscany should present an increasingly less complex weather picture. The forecast announces thunderstorms in the provinces of Florence, Arezzo, Pisa, Grosseto and Siena. On the morning of Friday 10 November the phenomena will ease, but in the evening new showers and thunderstorms are expected, especially in the inland areas: Mugello, Casentino, Pratomagno and the mountains. As for the winds, from late morning today the intensity will increase from the west, south-west with gusts up to 70-90 km/h on the central-northern coast, on the Apennine ridges and in the areas downwind of them. Elsewhere gusts up to 40-50 km/h.

The Municipality of Prato, hit by last week’s flood, “calls for prudent behavior and civic sense, which are more necessary than ever in an emergency: the sandbags are continuously being prepared by many volunteers at the former Hippodrome, 5000 have already been distributed, and they will be taken directly where necessary by the Civil Protection”.

Mayor Matteo Biffoni recommends not going to get them in person, with the risk of taking them away from those who really need them. Furthermore, it is recommended to avoid travel unless essential and to stay at home, possibly on the upper floors.

The regional councilor for the environment and civil protection, Monia Monni, visited Stabbia, a hamlet of Cerreto Guidi (Florence), together with the mayor of Cerreto Guidi Simona Rossetti and the president of the Basso Valdarno reclamation consortium Maurizio Ventavoli . The area was one of the most affected by the bad weather: the Vinciarello in fact suffered the failure of its banks both upstream and downstream. The councilor stopped at one of the three points, along the Vinciarello, where the failure of the embankments caused the collapse of a historic walkway. Monni also drew attention to the orange alert issued by the Civil Protection operations room for hydraulic risk of the minor and hydrogeological network in the north-western areas of Tuscany.

“We are preparing for another weather alert which will lead to a critical situation – warned Monni -. The risk is that of having further critical issues that we cannot predict. So be careful – adds the councilor again addressing the citizens – and avoid travel.”