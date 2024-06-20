“From the seismographs and surveys it would not be an earthquake at the moment“. This is what the Tuscan governor writes about X Eugenio Giani in relation to a loud roar, heard this afternoon in some areas of the Region and described by many citizens on social media, as very similar to an earthquake. It was Giani himself who initially spoke of it as “a shock”, felt “on the island of Elba and felt along the entire coast”.

“I just heard from the Air Force confirming no sonic boom in the skies over Tuscany“the governor then wrote on Facebook. “The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology also did not detect telluric movements. The shock, felt by many as an earthquake along the entire coast of Tuscany and in some inland areas, has not yet been confirmed as to the type of event. I will keep you updated on any developments“.

Ingv: “It wasn’t an earthquake”

In relation to reports of an “earthquake” that occurred in Tuscany around 4.30 pm today, 20 June 2024, writes the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, “in the recordings of the Cais seismic station on the island of Capraia the signal is evident, but it is not a seismic signalTherefore it’s not an earthquake“. “It is not immediate to identify the origin of the signal: upon preliminary investigation the waves reveal an apparent speed (about 400 m/s) which is much lower than that typical of a wave propagating in the earth’s crust. In air, the waves travel at the speed of sound, about 340 m/s (0.34 km/s), while in rocks the speeds of P waves are a few km/s, typically 5-6 km/s in the crust and over 8 km/s in the mantle”.