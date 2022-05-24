After Lazio, the first case of monkeypox was also recorded in Tuscany

Over the last few days, the web is all about talking about monkeypox. Following the three cases registered in Lazio, also in Tuscany the first case. To have contracted the infection was a 32-year-old man who returned from the Canaries. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Recently the general direction of the ASL Toscana Sud Est and the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Rome have announced that the first case of monkeypox has been recorded in the region. It is a 32-year-old man returned to Italy from Canary Islands towards the middle of May.

Once back in Italy, the man immediately accused i symptoms typical of the infection. In light of this he underwent a visit carried out by the medical examiner who immediately referred him to the hospital. In fact, the person concerned is currently hospitalized at the hospital San Donato of Arezzo within the infectious disease department.

Among the symptoms present, the 32-year-old has accused various skin lesion on the arm which are compatible with those that occur with monkeypox. In light of this, the health staff of the ward where the man is hospitalized contacted him Spallanzani to get the samples for laboratory confirmation. This sample, sent on May 21, confirmed the presence of the infection.

Symptoms of monkeypox

However, theAsl immediately proceeded to trace the people he had been with to close contact the 32-year-old man after his return to Italy. For those who have been in contact with the person concerned, a surveillance period 21-day onset of symptoms. Symptoms to watch out for include: malaise, fever, skin lesions, swollen lymph nodes.