Tuscany, the waste scandal and exchange vote overwhelms the Democratic Party

There Prosecutor of Florence has closed the investigation concerning the Tuscany region and makes the Pd. The accusation: “Amendments of the dem on waste in exchange for votes in the regionals“. According to the District Anti-Mafia Directorate, the unskilled workers – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – were entrusted to the ‘ndrangheta: the dirty work was done by characters linked to the clans. The carcinogenic waste of the processing of the skins, according to the indictment, were spilled into the canals and fields. The same materials, together with toxic ashes and sludge, were clandestinely mixed with the aggregates and used to fill the foundations and streetsresidential buildings and even airports. Thus – making disappear eight tons of waste of tanning contaminated with chromium, arsenic, borium and selenium – have poisoned a piece of Tuscany.

And it is precisely from this vein – continues il Fatto – that the most important news of the “Keu” investigation, closed yesterday by the Florentine prosecutor’s office, and which threatens to overwhelm important pieces of the Democratic party: a new dispute of electoral corruption it involves a local party big, the regional councilor Andrea Pieroni, very close to the secretary Dem Enrico Read. In 2014, on the occasion of the Tuscan regional elections, the former premier welcomed in Tuscany to support Pieroni: “We’ve known each other since we’ve had shorts, I’d even buy a used car from him”. 38 suspects there are two other familiar faces of the Pd on the territory: Giulia Deidda, mayor of Santa Croce sull’Arno, a Pisan municipality that hosts the tanning district, is being investigated for criminal association aimed at illicit waste trafficking; Ledo Gori, head of cabinet of two presidents of the Tuscany Region (not under investigation), is accused of corruption.

