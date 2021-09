Tuscany, a building explodes: survivors are sought

A two-storey building collapsed following an explosion in Pontremoli, in the province of Massa Carrara. Research by firefighters is underway to verify the presence of people in the rubble. The Usar (Urban search and rescue) personnel from Pisa and the canine group from Livorno also intervened on the spot, as well as a car and an ambulance from 118.