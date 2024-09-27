To make the medical profession more attractive, especially the emergency room activity, “we don’t need campaigns, creative ideas, advertising suggestions. All this leaves the time it finds. Above all, we need to pay professionals more“. Word of Oliviero Toscani, photographer and creative who at Adnkronos Salute offers his point of view on thedistancing of young people from the medical profession, which is increasingly less sought after. In fact, in the last competition for specialization schools, 25% of the scholarships were not awarded. And the least ‘attractive’ specialization is emergency medicine, for which less than one contract in three was successful this year. In short, we are far from the times when, thanks to the success of the ‘ER’ series and a George Cloney in a white coat, the specialty was particularly attractive.

“If young people don’t want to work in emergency rooms – continues Toscani – it means above all that the system is no longer interesting. We need to review the system, they probably aren’t paid enough like in other sectors, the problem is always there.” To encourage young people to do first aid, continues Toscani, “campaigns leave the time they find. Let’s start by not underpaying them. Kids don’t even want to become teachers or professors anymore. They don’t care anymore because we are a country of scoundrels. We are a country that does not respect support and service work. We have no respect. We are ridiculous.”

Also regarding the attacks – “which cannot be justified in any way”, he specifies – they happen because “people are desperate, for public serviceat all levels, from the Government on down.”