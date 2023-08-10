Mutated, pizza-devouring turtles who, thanks to the training of a rat, become masters of the martial arts. The creators of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles also did not dare to dream that such a bizarre concept would grow into a world-class phenomenon. But it took a long time before it resulted in a successful cinema film. Until now.
#Turtles #finally #blockbuster #movie #deserved
Sixto Rodríguez, interpreter of ‘Sugar Man’, dies at the age of 81
NY - Sixto Rodríguez, the dark Chicano rocker who found a professional renaissance after his music became a cult following...
Leave a Reply