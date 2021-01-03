For the softshell turtles of Swinhoe, the year 2020 will remain a year full of promise. A female specimen of this species of turtle, the most endangered in the world, was identified in a lake in October in Vietnam, reports The Guardian (in English), Friday January 1st. Until now, only one male representative of the species has been formally recorded in the world, in a Chinese zoo.

“This is the best news of the year [2020] and potentially the last decade for the conservation of turtles around the world “, reacted, in mid-December, an official of the Turtle Survival Alliance, an American safeguard project. An enthusiasm shared by the NGO Wildlife Conservation Society, which reported on the discovery, in December, on his site (in English).

“In this year full of bad news and sadness around the globe, the discovery of this female gives us all hope that this species has another chance at survival.” Hoang Bich Thuy, Vietnam manager of the Wildlife Conservation Society

A victim of hunting for its meat and eggs and of habitat degradation, the species Rafetus swinhoei was considered functionally extinct until the discovery of this one-meter-long specimen. The last known female had died in 2019, after unsuccessful attempts at mating and artificial insemination with the Chinese male.





The turtle identified in Vietnam was released shortly after its capture on October 22, 2020. (ATP IMC)

“Authorities [vietnamiennes] estimate that there is at least one more such turtle in Dong Mo Lake and another in nearby Xuan Khanh Lake “, says the Wildlife Conservation Society. Once the sex of these specimens is identified, perhaps in the spring, a male and female will be reunited in the hope that they will reproduce.