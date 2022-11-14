Turtle Beach Corporation has announced the Atom Controller, the latest addition to its portfolio of products designed for mobile gaming. The design is modular and the adjustable smartphone clamps fit almost all Android smartphones up to 8 inches on the market, without the need to remove any phone covers. The two Atom modules use Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless link to stay connected to each other during gameplay, while low-latency Bluetooth ensures a lag-free connection with Android smartphones during cloud gaming . The Xbox exclusive version is available in yellow and black and features the Xbox Guide button and a free month of Xbox Game Pass. The Atom Controller is also available in Black and Teal and in Red. The cost is 99 euros. The battery, according to the company’s statements, lasts 20 hours on a two and a half hour charge.