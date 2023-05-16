Turtle Beach Corporation has announced the availability of two new colors for the Recon 70 and Recon 50 headsets. The Turtle Beach Recon 70 Lavender joins the family of affordable wired gaming headsets as a new color option for gamers. The Turtle Beach Recon 50 Red/Blue are close to the classic colors of the Nintendo Switch. Both models feature 40mm over-ear speakers and a high-sensitivity microphone. They also have a lightweight design, with leatherette-wrapped earpads for increased noise isolation and improved bass response. The Recon 70 Lavender features a convenient flip-to-mute microphone and in-ear volume controls, while the Recon 50 Red/Blue uses Turtle Beach’s detachable boom mic and in-line volume controls. Both models have cross-platform compatibility to play on all devices with a 3.5mm wired connection. Turtle Beach’s Recon 70 Lavender and Recon 50 Red/Blue cost €39.99 and €24.99, respectively. “Our Recon 70 and Recon 50 series gaming headsets have been the market leader in their price range for years because they are able to offer Turtle Beach’s signature high-quality gaming audio experience at very affordable prices.” said Juergen Stark, CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Recon 70 and 50 are the reference entry-level gaming headsets and have set the standard of what gamers can expect at this price point. We are happy to continue expanding our portfolio with new colors, so giving gamers even more choice when looking for the powerful audio, chat clarity, and cross-platform compatibility that Turtle Beach is known for.”