If you are looking for a pair of on-ear headphones designed for PlayStation but also compatible with PC and Nintendo Switch, come on Amazon Italy it’s available an offer on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700P Gen 2 MAX. The reported discount is €50.01, or 29%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is 169.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The headphones are sold and shipped from Amazon Italy.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700P Gen 2 MAX they have been specially designed for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PS5, but are also compatible with PC and Nintendo Switch. The battery promises a life of 40 hours on a single charge. They support 3D audio to better enjoy PS5 features. They can be connected with Bluetooth 5.1 or with a low latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection.