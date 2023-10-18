Amazon has put the wired controller on sale for Xbox and PC Turtle Beach Recon in white colorYou can find them at this address or via the boxes below.

Turtle Beach Recon it is sold at the price of €34.98, thanks to the discount offered by Amazon Italy which brings it to a 42% cut (compared to the original price of €59.99). The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The controller Turtle Beach Recon in its white color it offers various technologies designed for video games: among other things, access to any presets for audio equalization, vibration feedback and an ergonomic grip.