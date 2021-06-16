At the last Xbox and Bethesda conference, the arrival of the successful simulation game Microsoft Flight Simulator was announced with great fanfare, which will take us to the skies as of July 27, also available on Xbox Game Pass. Along with this, the accessory manufacturer Turtle Beach presents new peripherals designed for Xbox and Flight Simulator, so you can embark on this adventure in the most immersive way possible.
Through its official website, have released a sneak peek of what will be their incredible and attractive next Flight Simulator-centric peripheral called VelocityOne ™ Flight. In addition, they have also published a new command for consoles called Recon ™ Controller, which promises to have the best technology Turtle Beach knows how to do. The company’s entry into the gaming simulation hardware and controllers market represents two great opportunities for the company to broaden its horizons by relying on the strength of the brand and its reputation to create gaming hardware of the highest quality.
Turtle Beach Recon Controller:
Designed exclusively for Xbox, the controller combines the brand’s signature innovations with a controller designed to win. Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One players will be able to plug in any wireless headset that has a 3.5mm audio jack and take advantage of Turtle Beach’s most prominent features like Superhuman Hearing®, Mic Monitoring or Signature Audio Presets among others. In addition, the mode Focus Pro-AimTM allows users to adjust stick sensitivity to improve long-range precision and up to four profiles can be stored in each of the quick buttons on the back.
Thanks to the technology used in the control, the recoil of the shots and the roar of the vehicle’s engine can be felt in a very particular way, with next-generation vibration from dual-vibration motors in the grips and triggers. The Recon Controller will be available this summer at a recommended price of € 59.95.
VelocityOne Flight:
Gamers looking for the most comprehensive flight simulation experience on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One will find it in this innovative simulation control system. The VelocityOne Flight has been designed for Xbox and has been developed in collaboration with aeronautical engineers and pilots, offering intuitive and realistic controls. It provides users of all skill levels with an inclusive system experience so they can feel the thrill of flying. Jointly, has realistic command horns that move 180 degrees, with the built-in rudder controls at your fingertips to provide precise control of any aircraft.
The acceleration quadrant included has a trim wheel with integrated vernier controls and levers, so that the flight experience is much more personalized and realistic for both light and heavy aircraft. The VelocityOne Flight will go on sale this summer at a recommended price of € 349.95.
