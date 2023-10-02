Turtle Beach announces that the three new color variants for the REACT-R Controller. It will be possible to purchase the colors Red, Nebula And Green Pixel through company website or authorized resellers to recommended retail price of €34.99.

We leave you now with a trailer dedicated to the new variants of the REACT-R Controller, under which you can find further information thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

NEW COLOR VARIANTS FOR THE TURTLE BEACH REACT-R CONTROLLER DESIGNED FOR XBOX ARE NOW AVAILABLE

New vibrant colors and winning features. The REACT-R Controller becomes the best choice for Xbox and PC gamers

Milan – 2 October 2023 – Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), maker of best-selling gaming headsets and accessories, today announced the availability of three new colors – Red, Nebula and Pixel Green – for the Turtle Beach® REACT-R® Controller designed for Xbox. These new and exciting colorways of the REACT-R Controller They join the original Black and White/Purple options, further expanding Turtle Beach’s growing catalog of popular gaming controllers. Not just the new Red, Nebula and Pixel Green colors of the REACT-R Controller They give players more options to suit their style, but also improve on the original with two additional rumble motors to add vibration effects.

Since its release, the REACT-R Controller has amazed Xbox and PC gamers by providing them with premium wired controller performance at an affordable price. GamesRadar+ reviewed the REACT-R stating that it has a “Exceptional quality/price ratio“. The Mirror gave it 5/5 stars and defined it: “An absolute bargain and undoubtedly one of the best Xbox controllers on the market“. The new Red, Nebula and Pixel Green colors of the Turtle Beach REACT-R Controller are available today on www.turtlebeach.com and at selected retailers worldwide at the recommended price of €34.99.

Admire the new colors of the REACT-R Controller here: https://youtu.be/f4p9VuoGwts?si=b_daNYfJ6IhQgk8c

“REACT-R offers gamers one of the best and most affordable controllers for Xbox and PC, with unmatched audio features for its price,” said Cris Keirn, interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We are excited to update the REACT-R Controller with dual motors in the handles and to expand the range with these new and exciting colours”.

Xbox Series REACT-R Controller to get an instant audio upgrade that includes the exclusive sound setting Superhuman Hearing® patented by Turtle Beach. Superhuman Hearing has proven to provide a competitive advantage by allowing players to hear key audio cues such as approaching enemy footsteps, nearby enemy weapons reloading, and approaching enemy vehicles in the distance. Controls for game and chat volume balance and mic mute are seamlessly integrated into the controller for easy access during gameplay.

Gamers will be able to play longer and stay in control thanks to the ergonomic shape of the REACT-R Controller and textured grips, handles and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the back of the controller allow players to customize controls for quicker reactions. Players will feel the rumble of explosions and the recoil of gunfire with vibration feedback thanks to dual rumble motors in the grips of the REACT-R and near the triggers. The REACT-R Controller It is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, such as the series headphones Recon 70 or Recon 50Turtle Beach’s best sellers.