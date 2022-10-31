Turtle Beach Corporation has announced the new VelocityOne Rudder racing game pedal for Xbox and PC, which integrates with other accessories in the VelocityOne Flight Universal Control System line such as the recently announced VelocityOne Flightstick. The new Rudder Pedals feature dual pedal configurations for light aircraft or airliners, with a smooth rudder axis and contactless Hall effect sensors on all axes for smooth movement and longer product life. Differential brakes allow for tight turns and precise control of braking on the runway, while interchangeable springs and the ability to adjust the width and shape of the pedals ensure greater realism whether flying in a light aircraft, airliner or on a fighter jet. In addition, various mounting solutions keep VelocityOne Rudder firmly on a variety of surfaces. The price is 299.99 euros. “VelocityOne Rudder represents the next step in our commitment to offer fans of the simulation world a modern and realistic flight control experience, using the latest technologies,” said Juergen Stark, President and CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation. “From the booths at RIAT and Miramar Air Show to online flight simulation groups, the pilot community’s first reactions to our new pedals have been overwhelmingly positive. We are thrilled for what to expect, simulation fans will have what they always have. wanted “.