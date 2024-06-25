The collaboration between Beahm and Turtle Beach had been consolidated last January with a multi-year agreement . Dr Disrespect was expected to use the company’s equipment during his live shows and “help design the next generation of high-performance gaming equipment”.

Turtle Beach has finally broken up with Dr Disrespect , aka Guy Beahm, after the influencer received accusations of having tried to sexually deceive a minor using the Twitch chat, at the time in which he had not yet been kicked off the platform. Evidently the well-known gaming hardware manufacturer fears the backlash from negative publicity resulting from being associated with the controversial character .

Serious accusations

Unfortunately, the accusations received by Beahm are far too serious and detailed to be ignored, given that they speak of sending sexual messages to a minor, in an attempt to organize a live meeting at TwichCon.

“We will not continue our collaboration with Guy Beahm/DrDisrespect,” a Turtle Beach spokesperson stated flatly, evidently piqued by the situation involving the company.

Image celebrating the partnership between Dr Disrespect and Turtle Beach

Dr Disrespect was one of Twitch’s most popular streamers before the ban. It seems that Twitch had offered a contract worth 10 million dollars a year before the events reported in recent days, despite his controversial personality was well known. Beham had already been banned from Twitch for recording a live stream from the bathrooms at E3.

It must be said that Twitch never publicly confirmed the reason for the ban, following the streamer’s threat of a lawsuit in 2021, both released public statements stating that the matter had been resolved and that “neither party admits any illicit”.

Last week, however, a former employee of the live streaming platform revealed everything on an online forum, without naming him directly. It didn’t take long for users to understand who he was talking about. “He was banned because he was caught sending sexual text messages to a minor via Twitch’s old ‘whisper’ feature,” he wrote. “He was trying to meet her at TwitchCon. The higher ups could read the plain text messages. Case closed, folks.” The accusations were verified and confirmed by The Verge, which collected other testimonies on the matter.

After the allegations emerged, Dr Disrespect was kicked out of Midnight Society, the video game development studio he had founded. It seems that its managers have carried out private investigations with which they have found further confirmation of the accusations received from the celebrity.