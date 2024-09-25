If you love playing on mobile but doing it with touch controls is always a bit uncomfortable, then you should check out the Turtle Beach Atom Controller for iPhone which is now at the lowest price ever for the platform. The discount is 23% off the recommended price. You just need to reach this address or use the box you see below.
The recommended price is €89.99. The current price, as mentioned, is the best ever offered on the platform. The controller is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Turtle Beach Atom Features
The Turtle Beach Atom controller is designed to be compact and comfortable. Once disconnected from your smartphone you can connect the two parts of the controller for easier transport. It connects to your smartphone with low latency Bluetooth and the two independent modules are connected via a patented 2.4 GHz wireless link.
The controls have the classic Xbox style. This iPhone controller model is designed for all models after the iPhone 11 and features built-in clamps and rubber pads. If you use a tight-fitting case, you don’t even have to remove it to use the controller.
You can also find the version for on sale Android controllerbut it is not at its historical minimum price.
