Turtle Beach is certainly not new in the peripherals segment and in recent years it has offered a varied range of steering wheels, joysticks and joysticks dedicated to simulation video games. Although the turtle company already has a series of controllers for PC and Xbox in its catalog, the acquisition of PDP a well-known manufacturer of licensed controllers, could expand its influence in this specific segment, also attacking the console side. Turtle Beach's $118 million offer could ultimately lead to new market consolidation.

Licensed controller

Sonic licensed PDP peripherals

PDP is known for the production of gamepads dedicated to the PC and the main consoles, which are economical, well-made and above all licensed. Among the most famous series, controllers should be remembered Fight Pad for Wii Umodeled on the style of Game Cube pads and with Nintendo-licensed graphics intended for Super Smash Bros. fans.

More recently the company has launched more “bold” and experimental controllers, such as the Victrix Pro BFGa configurable pad that can transform into a real miniature fightstick, as well as a series dedicated to Sonic.

The purchase of PDP could allow Turtle Beach to expand its already rich catalog and offer products for all platforms, taking advantage of the licenses granted to the company. While the $118 million acquisition certainly isn't a record, it could lead to interesting market moves. The acquisition also represents a turning point for Turtle Beach itself, given that the company had recently thought about a possible sale.