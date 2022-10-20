Sanremo – One was rescued off the coast of Sanremo and admitted to the Aquarium of Genoa Loggerhead turtle of 57 kg of weight. The recovery took place after reporting to the Coast Guard which, on the basis of the memorandum of understanding in place with the Aquarius, has activated the procedure envisaged in these cases.

Identified in difficulty by a yachtsman, it was cared for by the volunteers of the Delfini del Ponente Association and then transferred to the Aquarium of Genoa thanks to the collaboration of the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Val d’Aosta and of the Carabinieri Forestali Nucleo Cites Imperia.

The medical-scientific staff of the Aquarium of Genoa coordinated the rescue and recovery operations and carried out x-rays and blood tests showing a form of pneumonia. The specimen was baptized “Andrea” to thank the two volunteers, a biologist from the Delfini del Ponente Association and a boat owner who in turn monitored the turtle until the following morning when it was then possible to transfer it to the Aquarium of Genoa. Andrea will remain hospitalized in the curatorial area of ​​the Aquarium until he has recovered in good health.

The Aquarium of Genoa has been working on sea turtles in difficulty since 1994 and since 2009 it has been the institutional referent for the Liguria Region for the recovery of the Caretta caretta (State-Regions agreement). In 2017, together with the Livorno Aquarium, also managed by Costa Edutainment, it received national recognition as a sea turtle recovery and long-term hospitalization center from the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

This activity is carried out in agreement with the Carabinieri Servizio Cites, which coordinate at national level the application of the Washington Convention that protects these animals, and in collaboration with the Coast Guard, as part of the activities envisaged by the Memorandum of Understanding in force between the Maritime Directorate and the Aquarium which has the objective of defining and managing the principles of intervention in the event of reporting, sighting or discovery of marine fauna specimens injured or in difficulty, as well as with the common intent to relaunch, on every favorable occasion , a message of maximum environmental sensitivity to stimulate the sea user to a radical cultural change aimed at maximum respect for the marine environment.

There are several causes that lead to the hospitalization of the animals. Among the main ones: