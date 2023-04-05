Worst start since being at Ferrari

A seventh place in Saudi Arabia between two retirements, one due to a reliability problem in Bahrain and one due to an accident on the first lap in Australia: certainly Charles Leclerc he had imagined a beginning of 2023 decidedly different from what he sees it 10th in the world championship already at -63 from the leader Max Verstappen. Already during the winter tests, the Monte Carlo driver sensed that the season would be more complex than expected, so much so that in Jeddah he defined “not a surprise” the situation in which Ferrari found itself in this start to the championship.

Only in 2018his debut year with Sauber driven on the pit wall by Frederic Vasseur, Leclerc had done worse than 6 points in the three initial races, without any arrival in the top10. Even in Ferrari’s disastrous 2020, the Monegasque had collected 18 points in the same number of races. The comparison with the debut of 2022 is then merciless, given that after the triptych Sakhir-Gedda-Melbourne he was leading the world championship with 71 points, +34 over second-placed Russell and +46 over sixth-placed Verstappen: another world.

Charles’ frustration

Year after year, and Leclerc has reached his fifth championship in Ferrari, the 25-year-old standard bearer of the Reds is considered a future champion. The only 5 victories in Formula 1 do not do justice to his speed and his talent and many wonder if the risk of the Monegasque be that of become a sort of modern Jean Alesiloved by the fans but protagonist of an era in which Maranello watched McLaren and Williams win from a distance. Luca Cordero di Montezemoloto a precise question about Ferrari’s number 16, he explained to A7: “Leclerc is very good and very fast, especially on the flying lap. However, he is experiencing a delicate moment in his career and needs a competitive car”.

Turrini: “Save soldier Leclerc”

Already since last winter, the well-known journalist close to the events of the Prancing Horse team, Leo Turrini, had warned about the future of Leclerc. The journalist from Sassuolo had not accepted the non-renewal of the Monegasque in the winter as a good sign, so much so that he warned the fans about a possible court for Mercedes and Toto Wolff. The rumors were later denied by the driver himself, but Turrini on the sidelines of the Australian GP dedicated a reflection to the state of mind of the young Ferrari ensign: “Save Private Leclerc. Even from himself. It is now evident state of frustration which heavily conditions our Carletto. The prevailing impression is that Leclerc is dealing with one identity crisis. The young man desperately tries to make up for the limits of the car with his talent. However, this complicates his life further. His suffering, expressed more in body language than words, must not turn into a pernicious obsession. But it is essential for Carletto to recover a balance that sometimes seems to be lacking”noted the reporter on National newspaper.