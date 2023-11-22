Leclerc and Sainz, future still in Ferrari

From 2021 Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz They form one of the most balanced pairs of riders in the entire world championship. It is no coincidence that, after the first two seasons together in Ferrari, they won once each in the internal duel, while in 2023 with one race to go the Spaniard precedes the Monegasque by just 12 points. Three statistics instead smile on Leclerc, namely the victories in this three-year period (3 against Sainz’s 2), the pole positions (16 to 5 for the Monegasque) and the total points tally (655 to 610.5).

As it is known, both Ferrari drivers have contracts expiring at the end of 2024 and on several occasions team principal Frederic Vasseur had explained that he would begin talks with his standard bearers on the season finale, expressing his desire to continue with both. There was also no shortage of classic transfer rumours, with the two rather coveted Ferrari drivers who cyclically ended up – according to the press – in the sights of various teams.

However, according to reports from Leo Turrinialways well informed on the events of the Red and a well-known face after the race Sky Italiathe agreement for the renewal of both Leclerc and Sainz would have already been reached and only the officialization would be missing, according to what was written on Sports newspaper: “There will be official communication soon. Carletto and Carlitos will remain at Ferrari beyond 2024. Leclerc and Sainz will try to win the World Cup dressed in red“.

The longest-lived Ferrari couples

At the end of the current championship, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will have reached 66 races as teammates. It’s about the fourth pair of Ferrari drivers with the most militancy and with the renewal they could target the three positions preceding them.

In third place we find Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa at 77 participations between 2010 and 2013. Place of honor for Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonenwho shared the Prancing Horse’s garage in 81 occasions between 2015 and 2018. Further away – but potentially reachable by Leclerc and Sainz with a two-year renewal – the historic couple formed by Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello: 104 races as teammates between 2000 and 2005.