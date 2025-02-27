Turophilia: Discover the meaning of the word for cheese lovers

Cheese is one of the most versatile foods, with A great variety That makes it difficult for people who do not like to be considered delicacy for some. Precisely cheese lovers are those who can know how to describe their passion for this dairy so present in the Mediterranean diet.

What does the word turophilia mean?

Although it is not well known, there is a word that designates this love or passion for cheese that comes from Greek: Turophilia. This is how a taste for this food is described in all its variants, and its followers would have the adjective of turophilic if we follow the etymology.





At the moment, the word It is not collected as meaning in the Dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE)but each time its use is more widespread thanks to social networks and could in the future be accepted and incorporated into the Vocabulary of the Castilian language.

Turophilia is a word whose etymological origin that It comes from the classic Greekspecifically of the union of ‘Tyros‘(Cheese) and’Philos‘(Love), which fulfills its description of being the love of this food and pleasure when consuming it.

The benefits of Turophilia: Calcium and vitamins source

The benefits of turophilia, and cheese consumption in general, without excesses, brings different properties of one of the preferred dairy in Spain, with variants such as cured cheese, with denominations of origin that do it as one of the precious foods of Mediterranean cuisine, usually accompanied in a table with a Serrano ham and being habitual in the form of a cover in restaurants or bars.

Cheese is a food that provides a important source of calcium, proteins and vitamins A and D. These are those that help absorb calcium reserves, as well as vitamin B, such as folic acid, thiamine or riboflavin.