Genoa – Today Maurizio Turone, known to all as Ramon, turns 75 and to celebrate he accepted Genoa’s invitation: he will be at Ferraris tonight to watch the match against Salernitana and so he will receive the homage of “his” Grifone’s fans.

Turone he wore the Genoa shirt from 1968 to 1972 with 100 appearances but he was also manager of the Grifone, in perhaps the most difficult moment of the over one hundred year history of the Grifone. In his career he also played for Milan, Roma, Catanzaro, Bologna, Savona and Cairese.

One of his goals against Juventus in 1981, in a decisive match for the championship fight against Roma, was annulled for offside, but it has now been at the center of endless controversies for more than 40 years, because television images have cast serious doubt the existence of that offside.

Turone has lived in Varazze for many years now and he always remained deeply attached to Genoa. Tonight he will party in his “his” stadium.