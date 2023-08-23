In these times many games from the Nintendo era 64 They have had a resurgence, either in the form of ports or even remakes that clearly no longer come out exclusively on the Japanese company’s platforms, but on all of them. And now, a dinosaur franchise will once again be talked about thanks to a reissue.

Through a video, they confirm that Turok 3: Shadow Oblivion It will have its remastered edition for almost every current platform, this with retouched graphics, a resolution that reaches 4K and 120 FPS depending on the hardware. This is in addition to the other two titles in the trilogy that had already come out previously to revive the franchise.

Here the video:

As for the release date of this game, it will be the next November 14th when users will be able to enjoy it on their favorite console. arrives at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Youtube