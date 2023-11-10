Nightdive Studios announced on postponement Of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, which fortunately is just over a couple of weeks. The remastered version of the first-person shooter will no longer be available from November 14th as previously indicated, with the new release date set to November 30th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The studio hasn’t explained the reasons behind the postponement, although we assume it’s business as usual to give developers more time to make the finishing touches and ensure the most polished experience possible for players.

However, as Destructoid reports, the cause may actually have been a little hitch in the certification phase on PlayStation consoles. A few days ago lead engine designer Samuel Villarreal published on X | He tweeted a post in which he states that the certification on PS4 failed due to a crash detected in very specific conditions. To be precise, the problem only manifests itself at a certain level, only on PS4 Pro and only when using 4K resolution, and therefore it is understandable that it went unnoticed by the developers. The problem has apparently already been resolved, but this hitch may have upset the plans for the publication.