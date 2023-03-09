by ALESSANDRO PRADA

If you look at the long history of Formula 1 in the United States, very often the Circus failed to ‘break through’ in a country like that a Stars and Stripes, more faithful to its local tradition in motorsport and more closely linked to other competitions such as IndyCar, at least as far as single-seaters are concerned. Yet, in recent years, it is evident that the American public has started a real revolution, which is generating an ever-increasing number of fans.

US more and more fond of

An effect created primarily by a docu-series such as ‘Drive to Survive’, particularly followed and appreciated in the USA over the years, and which can also be testified by the 2023 world championship calendar, in which there are three GPs within the US borders: Miami, Austin and the new entry in Las Vegas. A ‘boom’ of competitions and entertainment, but also of marketing.

Products shipped worldwide

According to the data reported by Fanatics, online sales of official merchandising products from the official Formula 1 website have in fact increased drastically, both in the United States and internationally. In fact, last year there were purchases made in 128 countries, with the same customers contributing to a 101% increase in turnover from 2021 to 2022and even by 1084% compared to 2018.

The strongest customers

A growth that underlines the gradual success of F1 in the world, starting precisely from the United States. Specifically, the US federal states in which the greatest sales were recorded were Illinois, Arizona and New York, which ‘helped’ to bring the USA to first place in this special ranking. On the podium there are also two English-speaking countries such as the UK and Australiarespectively in 2nd and 3rd place. Finally, the great leap of the Mexicowith sales increasing by 305% from 2021 to 2022 mainly thanks to the performance of Sergio Perez, who is closer to the victory line at the wheel of Red Bull.