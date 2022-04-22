The collaboration between Turnover and eGommerce, brand of company tires Hardgreenfounded in 2010. His mission is to bring innovation and sustainability to the auto parts sector, to protect the environment without sacrificing performance and safety. To strategically increase its presence in digital commerce, eGommerce has relied on Turnover, the certified Amazon agency created at the beginning of 2021 to support companies in structuring sales on online channels. It is the new frontier of e-commerce that requires top-level strategies and skills to excel in the Mare Magnum of online sales. And the first fruits were not long in coming: theincrease in turnover in 2021 is approximately 350% compared to 2020.

“We are fully satisfied with the results achieved with eGommerce – he has declared Fabio Marin, CEO and Founder of Turnover -. Our goal is to help companies in the process that leads them to establish themselves in the world of e-commerce in a stable and structured way, increasing their sales and highlighting their image. With eGommerce the final result has exceeded all expectations, so much so that it can be defined as an authentic example of successful case history. ” The choice to go towards retreaded tires turns out to be the best for those who want to buy a economical product, ecological and safe. EGommerce products are in fact compliant with the European regulations ECE-ONU 108-109, which guarantee their safety and quality, to the same extent as newly manufactured tires, thanks to the hot mold technique. Reusing tire carcasses to be disposed of for the construction of new products has a strong ecological and economic value. In this way, in fact, 80% of the tire is preserved overall, saving 70% of energy. Hence the about 50% lower price compared to a standard tire. And anyone who owns a vehicle knows how important it is to buy safe tires at affordable prices.

THE marketplace, Amazon in particular, currently represent the platforms preferred by users for purchases, even in this specific product category, thanks to the high level achieved by the service, the comfort and reliability they ensure. Online comparisons and consultation of reviews are the initial phase of every purchase. Manage your own brand awareness in this world it is therefore fundamental and this is where the Turnover know-how. Last year Turnover supported the growth strategy of the eGommerce brand, when the company had a turnover of three thousand euros every month, with peaks of 30 thousand in the high season. His speech focused on two main directives: support the growth of turnover and, at the same time, that of positioning. To achieve the goal, we worked on different areas, such as optimization e product management; the creation and coordination of ADV campaigns; the conception and execution of the brand awareness through keywords linked to the specific product activity.

The flagship products of eGommerce have thus reached the Amazon front page on main keywords of the category “car and motorcycle”exceeding 400 thousand euros in turnover in 2021 and registering a an increase of about 350% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, in the low seasonality period, this year the company recorded a fixed turnover of 30 thousand / month, thanks to placement organic and to brand awareness created on the Amazon channel. The forecast for high seasonality is to reach 90-150 thousand / month in Italy. THE eGommerce best-selling products therefore become best sellers category on the marketplace par excellence: a result that speaks for itself. In a moment of great evolution of the market, companies, freelancers and individuals are constantly looking for competent figures, able to concretely support them in the process of change underway, both in terms of technology and innovative solutions for the management of the new structure. positioning. The Turnover Team responds best to this growing need and is demonstrating it with the results achieved by its customers.