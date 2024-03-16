The turnout in the Russian presidential elections at 16:20 Moscow time was 51.77%

The overall turnout in the Russian presidential elections, taking into account remote electronic voting (DEG), as of 16:20 was 51.77 percent. This is reported by TASS with reference to the deputy chairman of the Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaev.

“As of 16:20 – 51.77 percent (…) together with DEG,” Bulaev noted at the CEC information center.

Earlier it was reported that about four million people voted in the Russian presidential elections in Moscow as of 15:00. About three million people voted electronically, while almost a million voters preferred a paper ballot.

The Russian presidential elections started on March 15. Voters can vote for one of four candidates. Voting ends on March 17 at 20:00 local time.