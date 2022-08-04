Payment was determined by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro after the singer asked for interest on compensation of R$ 50,000

the deputy Alexandre Frota (PSDB) said on Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) in his profile on social networks that he deposited R$ 30,106.00 in the bank account of musician Chico Buarque. The payment was determined by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro and corresponds to the interest of the indemnity for moral damages to the singer.

Last year, the congressman was ordered to compensate Chico Buarque in R$50,000 for referring to him with words considered profanity in a publication on social networks. The post was deleted days later by court decision. The money had already been paid to the artist, who appealed and asked for interest.

“He speaks @Chico Buarque this afternoon, the r$ 30 thousand 106 reais were deposited in court as per the court order of the responsible judge. So, respecting the decision, I’m closing this last phase and turning the page of life. Success for Chico lol”wrote Fleet.

In 2020, the deputy was sentenced by the Justice of Rio de Janeiro to pay R$ 60 thousand to singer Caetano Veloso, also for moral damages. In a post on Twitter, Frota accused the musician of pedophilia for starting his relationship with Paula Lavigne, who is currently married to him, when she was 13 years old.