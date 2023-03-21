Breakthrough in the Thomas Bricca case, father and son under investigation for murder

Carried out the investigation into the murder of Thomas Bricca, the 18-year-old who was dying in Alatri on 30 January. The young man repented a few days later, on February 2 at San Camillo in Rome.

In the reconstruction of the carabinieri of the provincial command of Frosinone, on board the scooter from which the shots that hit Thomas were exploded, there would have been Roberto and Mattia Toson, father and son.

The investigators would also have indicated which of the two was driving and who, on the other hand, would have fired. But the details are strictly reserved.

On March 8, Luciano Dell’Uomo, grandfather by marriage of Mattia Toson, was also added to the list of suspects, who allegedly tried to cover up for his nephew by confirming the alibi of the evening of the shooting.

Today, March 21, the Carabinieri del Ris will analyze Mattia Toson’s cell phone, extracting the forensic copy of the data inside. However, the murder weapon has not yet been recovered, nor the scooter used for the ambush.