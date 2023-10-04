BRUSSELS. Nocturnal turning point in the negotiations on the regulation on migratory crises, which has been at a standstill since last Thursday after the stalemate that arose between Germany and Italy over the exclusion of NGOs from situations of exploitation of flows. According to what we learn from several European sources, the point on NGOs has been removed and the Spanish presidency has chosen to put the regulation on the agenda at today’s meeting of Permanent Representatives, thus aiming for an agreement before the Granada summit. There will not be a formal vote on the text: the presidency will conclude the debate by registering or not the necessary support for the regulation.