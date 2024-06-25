Breakthrough in the investigation into the double murder of the couple from Fano: the son who found the bodies has been arrested

Decisive turning point in the case which shocked the city of Fano and beyond yesterday, which concerns the double crime of the two spouses Giuseppe Ricci and Luisa Marconi. It would have been their son, 50-year-old Luca Ricci, who had raised the alarm yesterday morning and found the two bodies in the apartment on Via Fanella, the scene of the tragedy.

Luisa Marconi and Giuseppe Ricci

She would have arrived this night, at the end of a very long interrogation that would have lasted for over 15 hours confession by Luca Ricci. The 50-year-old who initially declared that he was completely unfamiliar with the facts, eventually collapsed under the magistrate’s questions.

Luca Ricci

The story dates back to yesterday morning, when Luca Ricci contacted the authorities and requested their intervention in the building located at number 127 of via Fanella in Fano. Upon their arrival, after the Fire Brigade forced the entrance door of his parents’ home, the police officers found both spouses on the ground, now lifeless. There were signs of violence on both bodies. With the man, 75-year-old Giuseppe killed with blunt force blows to the head, and the woman, 70-year-old Luisa strangled and suffocated.

The investigators immediately began questioning the 50-year-old, who initially declared himself innocent and uninvolved in the facts. After over 15 hours of interviewshowever, the man broke down in front of the magistrate and confessed.

Ricci would also provide details on the motive which pushed him to make this gesture. Motive that would be of an economic naturewith his parents having denied him money, after he had already made them lose their house.

The Scientific Police would then have found, in a well in the courtyard of the building, a hammer. It was likely the weapon used to hit the elderly father in the head. The 50-year-old was arrested during the night.